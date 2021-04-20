Where are you going?
Casa Iteso Clavigero

Calle José Guadalupe Zuno Hernández 2083, Obrera, 44140 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Website
| +52 33 3615 8347
Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 2pm

Casa Iteso Clavigero

Mexico’s most influential architect—and the only one to receive the Pritzker Prize—Luis Barragán was born and trained in Guadalajara and practiced in the city until he was 34. He then moved to Mexico City, where he achieved fame for his distinctive and colorful approach to modernism, noteworthy also for its emphasis on courtyards and gardens.

Little remains in Guadalajara of Barragán’s early work but one notable exception is the Casa Iteso Clavigero, which now serves as a cultural center for a Jesuit university. While the interiors have been redesigned into gallery spaces, the exteriors have been beautifully preserved. In 1929, when Barragán designed the house, he was still working in a largely regional style, though the house’s bright yellow walls and some ingenious details provide hints of the architectural masterpieces that he would create later in his career. It’s free to walk around the building (as well as enter it, though there are no permanent exhibits related to Barragán) and you can take photos of the exteriors (but none inside the building).
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Pay Homage to Barragán

One of Guadalajara's famed native sons was Luís Barragán, winner of the prestigious Pritzker Prize and considered by many scholars and critics to have been Mexico's best 20th-century architect. Though the majority of his masterworks were built in Mexico City, he designed this house in Guadalajara for his friend and former presidential candidate, Efraín González Luna, between 1929 and 1930. Today, the house is operated by the city's Jesuit University; it is open to the public as a museum and cultural center. Visitors can take guided tours during which they'll learn more about Barragán and his particular architectural preoccupations; they can also enjoy temporary art and historical exhibits.
