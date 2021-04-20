Plaza de la Liberación Calle Pedro Loza 27A, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

See Guadalajara from a Horse-drawn Carriage With its impressive colonial architecture and its plazas bustling with vendors and passersby, Guadalajara is a lovely city to see by horse-drawn carriage.



Carriages line up along the periphery of Plaza de la Liberación, then clip-clop along Guadalajara's downtown streets, passing some of the city's most beloved sights.



Though enjoyable at any time, horse-drawn carriage rides in Guadalajara are especially charming at night, when many buildings are framed by twinkling lights and couples and families enjoy an evening walk.



