Plaza de la Liberación

Calle Pedro Loza 27A, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
See Guadalajara from a Horse-drawn Carriage

With its impressive colonial architecture and its plazas bustling with vendors and passersby, Guadalajara is a lovely city to see by horse-drawn carriage.

Carriages line up along the periphery of Plaza de la Liberación, then clip-clop along Guadalajara's downtown streets, passing some of the city's most beloved sights.

Though enjoyable at any time, horse-drawn carriage rides in Guadalajara are especially charming at night, when many buildings are framed by twinkling lights and couples and families enjoy an evening walk.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
