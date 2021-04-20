Museo del Palacio de Gobierno
Av Ramón Corona 31, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
+52 33 3668 1825
Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm
Go to Government PalaceGuadalajara's Government Palace, built in the 18th-century, has been the setting for some important episodes in Mexican history. The 1810 law abolishing slavery was signed here, and the structure served a brief stint as the seat of the federal government when, in 1858, President Benito Juarez and his cabinet decamped to Guadalajara during a war.
The real reason to visit, though, is to see more of Jose Clemente Orozco's masterpieces of Mexican muralism. While his work at Instituto Cultural Cabañas is considered his masterpiece, the murals here are also powerful, exploring themes of war and leadership.