Fiestas de Octubre Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Enjoy a Month-Long Festival Every year for the whole month of October, the city of Guadalajara celebrates its fiesta month with live music, dancing, seemingly non-stop fireworks, and all other kinds of cultural events. Performers are invited from around the world and it’s an exciting time to be in the city. Each year has a special theme and there are plenty of free events to see and so much great food to try! The month ends with the amazing spectacle of the Day of the Dead celebration.