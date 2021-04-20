Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sanborns

Av. 16 de Septiembre 127, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Website
| +52 33 3613 6264
Shop at Sanborns Guadalajara Mexico

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 11pm

Shop at Sanborns

If you're nostalgic for the days of five and dime stores like Woolworth's, a stop at Sanborn's will undoubtedly evoke memories of such sundries shops.

Sanborns is a chain found throughout Mexico, and its stores in Guadalajara offer the same stock of goods found at every one of its outposts: batteries and small electronics; lotions, potions and toiletries; over the counter medicines; a huge selection of domestic and foreign magazines as well as bestselling books; and an assortment of toys, gifts, and housewares.

If you're hungry, ask a salesperson to point you in the direction of the onsite cafe-restaurant, where you can have a coffee or Mexican diner-style food for a reasonable price.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points