Sanborns
Av. 16 de Septiembre 127, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
| +52 33 3613 6264
Sun - Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 11pm
Shop at SanbornsIf you're nostalgic for the days of five and dime stores like Woolworth's, a stop at Sanborn's will undoubtedly evoke memories of such sundries shops.
Sanborns is a chain found throughout Mexico, and its stores in Guadalajara offer the same stock of goods found at every one of its outposts: batteries and small electronics; lotions, potions and toiletries; over the counter medicines; a huge selection of domestic and foreign magazines as well as bestselling books; and an assortment of toys, gifts, and housewares.
If you're hungry, ask a salesperson to point you in the direction of the onsite cafe-restaurant, where you can have a coffee or Mexican diner-style food for a reasonable price.