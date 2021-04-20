Where are you going?
Rotonda de los Jaliscienses Ilustres

Av. Miguel Hidalgo s/n, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Honor Guadalajara's "Ilustres" Guadalajara Mexico

Honor Guadalajara's "Ilustres"

Some of Mexico's most famous artists, musicians, charros, mariachis, and politicians were born in the state of Jalisco, and they are honored in perpetuity at the Rotonda de los Jaliscienses Ilustres (the Pantheon of Illustrious Jaliscans).

Urns in the center of the monument contain remains of the people whose memories and contributions to Mexico are enshrined here. Among them are muralist José Clemente Orozco and architect Jacobo Gálvez.



By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
