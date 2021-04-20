Where are you going?
Chumbe Island

Chumbe Island, Tanzania
Website
In search of Zanzibar's best snorkeling, I learned of Chumbe Island Coral Park. Visitors to the protected coral reef are limited to those who stay on the small island. However, less expensive day trips can be arranged up to a few days in advance, provided the eco-lodges are not fully booked. Visitors are invited to follow a schedule, planned according to the tides, that includes snorkeling and a nature walk. In order to protect the reef, no SCUBA diving is allowed and snorkeling is only permitted during hours when the tide is sufficiently high. 
By M Morrow

More Recommendations

Mark Patterson
over 3 years ago

Chumbe Island Coral Park

Chumbe Island is just off the coast of Tanzania, near Zanzibar. I spent several days here enjoying one of the last untouched coral reefs along this part of the coast. Though pollution has been a problem elsewhere, Chumbe Island is still pristine. See it while you can!

