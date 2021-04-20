Kilwa Masoko
Game Fishing at Kilwa Ruins LodgeFancy testing your stamina against a 100-pound yellowfin tuna, marlin, or sailfish and bagging the catch-of-the-day?
Kilwa Ruins lodge is set upon the beautiful southern coast of Tanzania, overlooking the shores of its emerald islands, coral reefs, and sandbars and within the ancient harbor town of Kilwa Masoko, once a thriving port for the lucrative gold and spice trade.
Aside from offering an exhilarating fishing trip with local experts for all ranges of ability, Kilwa Ruins Lodge offers motorboat trips to the crumbling ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani and Songa Mnera, and dhow explorations along the mangrove-lined myriad waterways in search of hippos and exotic birds.
Or you could just relax in your rustic "fisherman’s banda" and contemplate the sunset, gin and tonic in hand, and the view of the endless shimmering horizon.