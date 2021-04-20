Where are you going?
Lushoto

Lushoto, Tanzania
The Switzerland of Africa – Usambara Mountains Lushoto Tanzania

The Switzerland of Africa – Usambara Mountains

The town of Lushoto is the main centre of population in Tanzania’s Usambara mountains. Nestled amongst the high eucalyptus-forested peaks at 1,400 metres above sea level, Lushoto’s climate is cool and temperate, making it perfect for hiking or biking to one of the area’s many picturesque viewpoints.

It was a favourite haunt for settlers during German Colonial rule, who named it Wilhelmstal and built huge farms and plantations on the fertile slopes.

After a long day’s hike, return to your Mountain Cottage and cozy up in front of the fire with a mug of Kilimanjaro coffee for the ultimate “Switzerland of Africa” experience.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

