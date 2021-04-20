Where are you going?
Kitulo Plateau National Park

Makete, Tanzania
More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm

Kitulo Plateau National Park

Referred to by locals as Bustani ya Mungu—literally, "the Garden of God"—this national park is a botanist’s delight, bursting with the colorful orchids, lobelias, and lilies that thrive in the fertile volcanic soil. This veritable Serengeti of flowers is also a bird- or butterfly-watcher’s paradise, with many endemic species swooping and fluttering amid the open and fertile grasslands. The plateau is accessible by 4x4 from Mbeya. Follow one of the hiking trails along the impossibly beautiful rolling plains or attempt a hill climb in the shadow of the looming peaks of the Kipengere, Poroto, and Livingstone mountains. The best time to visit is during the blooming season between October and April.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

