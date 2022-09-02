Singita Mara River Tented Camp

Singita Grumeti, Mara River, Serengeti 31623, Tanzania
http://www.singita.com
+27 21 683 3424
7907092636425b90b74cc4ccc73fed88.jpg

Singita Mara River Tented Camp

7907092636425b90b74cc4ccc73fed88.jpg

The Singita Mara River Tented Camp sits amidst the 98,000 acres of northern Tanzania’s Lamai. It is one of the few permanent sites for travelers in this triangle of land sandwiched between the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and the Mara River in the south. Singita, however, still mimics the adventurous vibe of a mobile safari: Its tents are outfitted with everyday African objects that have been reimagined by local craftspeople. For example, decorative wire baskets mimic the shape and design of the ones traditionally used for sorting grain, and textiles with Maasai-inspired patterns in red, black, and blue add interest to the predominantly neutral interiors. And everything, from the pool pump to the cordless hair dryers, runs on the latest renewable-energy technology (the camp is completely off the grid).

Unplug in the Bush

