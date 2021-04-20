The Tanzanite Experience
3rd Floor, Blue Plaza, India Street, India St, Arusha, Tanzania
| +255 767 600 991
More info
Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 5:30pm
Brilliant Blue GemstonesTanzanite: "1,000 times rarer than diamonds" and unique to Tanzania. There are many shops selling these brilliant blue gemstones in Arusha, but the Tanzanite Experience also offers you the chance to learn bit a more about its history and how it was formed.
Buying tanzanite here ensures that you get the best quality and that it has been properly graded and certified. Prices are reasonable too, and there is a dazzling array of stones and jewelry to choose from, ethically sourced directly from their own mine, the world's largest supplier of tanzanite. It’s an excellent way to spend an hour in Arusha, and spend some cash!