Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Singita Sabora Tented Camp

Grumeti Reserves Grumeti Game Reserve, 31623, Tanzania
Website
| +255 28 262 2074
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Singita Sabora Tented Camp Tanzania
Check Availability >

Singita Sabora Tented Camp

One of the most luxurious tented camps in all of Africa sits on an open plain within Singita Grumeti, a 350,000-acre private reserve that adjoins the Serengeti National Park ecosystem, through which vast herds of wildebeest and zebra migrate. Huge, ornate tents are throwbacks to 1920s expedition style, decorated with crystal port decanters, freshly cut flowers, decorative carpets and kilims, four-poster beds, clawed bathtubs, and wood-and-leather campaign chairs. A personal assistant organizes game drives, horseback riding, and hot air ballooning. Leased by American hedge fund mogul Paul Tudor Jones, the private Singita Grumeti concession has off-road driving rights (unlike the Serengeti National Park) and strategically placed manmade water holes that encourage resident wildlife to congregate for the guests. Opulence and attentive service don’t overwhelm the experience of immersion in nature; the tents’ mesh windows allow bush noises to come through at all hours, and zebra frequently dust bathe on the red-earth tennis court.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points