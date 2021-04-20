Where are you going?
Tazara Railway Station

Kilawani, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Website
All aboard the Tazara Railway! Dar es Salaam Tanzania

All aboard the Tazara Railway!

A great feat of engineering from the colonial era, the Tazara Railway leaves Dar Es Salaam and rattles its once-grand carriages through the vast uninhabited Selous Game Reserve, treating its passengers to spotting giraffe, antelope, elephants, and zebra. Crossing the Great Ruaha River, it winds its way through swamps and valleys before climbing into rugged mountains and crossing a remarkable bridge perched 164 feet above the Mpanga River Valley. This incredible journey ends in Kapiri-Moshi in Zambia, a staggering 1,860 kilometers later.

The first-class carriages are comfortable, with pull-down beds and food served in the restaurant carriage. This is an experience that will fill you with nostalgia for years to come, and it's absolutely not to be missed if you want to see some of the most remote areas of Tanzania.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

