Chongming Island
Chongming Island, Chongming, China
Photo by Bert van Dijk
Chongming IslandA two-hour trek from downtown will bring you to China's third-largest island, Chongming. Considered a "national geological park," the island is a known nature escape for city residents.
While you're there, check out the Chongming Museum, stroll through Dongping National Forest Park (they have hammocks and BBQ pits if you want to camp out for a while here as well as bikes to cruise around on), hike up Jinao Mountain to the Shouan Temple, or go crabbing for some of China's most famous hairy crabs at the at Dongtan National Nature Reserve.
How to get there:
Ferries depart daily from Baoyang Port or take bus Shen Chong (申崇一线) from Shanghai North Long Distance Bus Station.
