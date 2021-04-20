Chalet
3 Vor dem Schlesischen Tor
| +49 30 69536290
Kreuzberg Club That Feels Like HomeThe nightclub Chalet is located on the busy nightlife-riddled street of Schlesische Strasse. Just steps from one of Berlin's longtime hipster nightclubs, Club der Visionaire, Chalet is relatively new to the scene. Open since 2012, the club is run by the same legendary Bar25 crew (now closed down, sad face here).
Chalet is located in what appears to be a run-down house, but really that's par for the course in Berlin. Thankfully the yard out back is a small oasis. All weekend long, you'll find Berlin's trendiest folks hanging out in the Chalet courtyard. A night out at this club feels a bit like a house party—just with a small cover at the door. My photo above was taken at 6am on a Sunday morning...so hopefully you get the idea.