Carousel of Happiness

20 Lakeview Dr, Nederland, CO 80466, USA
Website
| +1 303-258-3457
Ride the Carousel of Happiness in Nederland, Colorado Nederland Colorado United States

More info

Thur - Mon 11am - 6pm

This is a cinch to recommend. Nederland is a fun little mountain town about 20 miles up Boulder Canyon from Boulder, and on the way to Eldora Mountain Ski Resort. It's an easy half-day trip from Boulder and well worth it.

For $1 a ride, your kids can go up and down and round and round to the sound of old-timey music played on a 1913 Wurlitzer band organ, on a restored 1910 Looff carousel. The 36 hand-carved animals are the work of Scott Harrison, a local veteran who has spent the last several decades creating them.

The Carousel of Happiness opened on Memorial Day 2010. It is a nonprofit venture; hours vary; tel. 303/258-3457.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

