Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Flor de Huayapam

Flores Magón s/n, Local 30-31, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
+52 951 514 3379
Tejate: Pre-Hispanic Drink Oaxaca Mexico

More info

Sun 10:30am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10:30am - 6:30pm

Tejate: Pre-Hispanic Drink

While wandering through Oaxaca's markets, you'll probably spot large clay basins filled with a liquid that's topped with a beige foam. This is tejate, a drink that dates back to pre-Hispanic times. It's made with cocoa beans, maize, the seed of the mamey fruit, and a flower called "Rosita de Cacao." All the ingredients are ground up to form a floury paste. The "tejatera" mixes it by hand while slowly adding water until it is completely mixed and a thick foam forms on the top.

In Oaxaca city a great place to try tejate is La Flor de Huayapam. It's a stall inside the Benito Juarez market. They have a counter and wooden stools so you can have a seat while you sample the concoction.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points