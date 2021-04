Endives Please, A Parisian Lunch Along the Seine

Before wandering around Paris for two days, I asked my French friend Nadine, "where do I eat?" She directed me to Cafe Louis Phillipe for a lovely French lunch.The beautiful blue cheese, walnut, and endive salad arrived first, followed by a roast chicken, and then ending with a creme brulee. All framed in this open air cafe situated along the Seine.