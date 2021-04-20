Brasil After Your Saturday Run (or Hangover)

In most cities it takes some local knowledge, to find a perfect spot for brekkie or brunch. H-Town is no different and Cafe Brasil in the Montrose area is no different. Eclectic as the city itself, the options vary from spinach eta scones, and blueberry coffee cake, to killer Huevos Rancheros and Salmon Asparagus Omelettes. Jazz music on the background and good wifi and two hours will go by in a minute. Whatever you burned in your saturday morning run will be replenished and your hangover will drown in Texas sized Cappucino!