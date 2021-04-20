Where are you going?
Cafe Brasil

Brasil (cafe, 2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Website
| +1 713-528-1993
More info

Sun - Tue 8am - 11pm
Wed - Sat 8am - 12am

Houston's Handpicked Ingredients

Before you hit the counter at Café Brasil, let us introduce you to some of Houston's cleanest ingredients. Local cheese artisans the Houston Dairymaids provide the cheese. Pizza dough, pastries, and breads are made in-house. And the eggs are laid by nearby, free-range hens. It doesn't matter whether you've arrived for breakfast (try the daily quiche), lunch (sample from cheese and charcuterie plates), or dinner (there's a multitude of pizzas)—it's a safe bet that whatever you order didn't have to travel far to make it to your plate.
By Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor

Jessica Lymberopoulos
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Stop by Cafe Brasil in Montrose

Cafe Brasil in Montrose has been around since 1992. With a brick-walled interior and frequent live musicians, the atmosphere is hard to beat. It's a full-menu cafe, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Keep Walking Joao
almost 7 years ago

Brasil After Your Saturday Run (or Hangover)

In most cities it takes some local knowledge, to find a perfect spot for brekkie or brunch. H-Town is no different and Cafe Brasil in the Montrose area is no different. Eclectic as the city itself, the options vary from spinach eta scones, and blueberry coffee cake, to killer Huevos Rancheros and Salmon Asparagus Omelettes. Jazz music on the background and good wifi and two hours will go by in a minute. Whatever you burned in your saturday morning run will be replenished and your hangover will drown in Texas sized Cappucino!

