Head to the Inner Sunset for Flavorful Burmese Cuisine

If you've never tried Burmese food, before, you’re in luck—some of the tastiest, freshest cuisine in the Bay Area is waiting for you. Burma Superstar opened its first location on Clement Street in the Inner Richmond in 1992 and has since expanded to two additional restaurants in Oakland and Alameda, each serving up the same spicy, flavorful cuisine they made a name for themselves with. Since Burma shares borders with India, China, Laos, and Thailand, their food reflects this same international flavor. Try the pumpkin pork stew, the rainbow salad (made with 22 ingredients, from noodles to papaya to shrimp), and the mango chicken. Come with a group and order lots of dishes to share; you’ll want to try it all. The Inner Sunset location is open for lunch every day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; dinner is Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Note that reservations are not available.