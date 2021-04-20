Where are you going?
Burma Superstar

309 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
Website
| +1 415-387-2147
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 3pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Burma Superstar lives up to its name. Opened more than 20 years ago, the Inner Richmond restaurant has gained a following for such specialties as hand-wrapped samosas filled with meat and potatoes, chili lamb, and traditional rice salad. Known for its curries and use of spices, Burmese cuisine combines the flavors of India, Laos, China, and Thailand. All these influences come together seamlessly on Burma Superstar’s wide-ranging menu, which features home-style dishes prepared with traditional recipes. The restaurant also has locations in Oakland and Alameda. Reservations aren’t accepted.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

If you've never tried Burmese food, before, you’re in luck—some of the tastiest, freshest cuisine in the Bay Area is waiting for you. Burma Superstar opened its first location on Clement Street in the Inner Richmond in 1992 and has since expanded to two additional restaurants in Oakland and Alameda, each serving up the same spicy, flavorful cuisine they made a name for themselves with. Since Burma shares borders with India, China, Laos, and Thailand, their food reflects this same international flavor. Try the pumpkin pork stew, the rainbow salad (made with 22 ingredients, from noodles to papaya to shrimp), and the mango chicken. Come with a group and order lots of dishes to share; you’ll want to try it all. The Inner Sunset location is open for lunch every day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; dinner is Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Note that reservations are not available.

