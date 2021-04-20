Where are you going?
Burger Joint at Le Parker Meridien

119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
+1 212-708-7414
NYC's "Secret" Burger Joint New York New York United States

Sun - Thur 11am - 11:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

One of the best-kept secrets in NYC (secret from tourists, that is) is the Burger Joint.

The entrance is almost completely hidden behind floor-to-ceiling, Oz-like velvet curtains in the lobby of the upscale Le Parker Meridien hotel. The Burger Joint is the exact opposite of what you'd expect to find in a luxury hotel - this no-frills dive features graffiti covered wood paneling, cheap vinyl seats and a cluttered, shack-like environment. It's a tiny, hole-in-the-wall spot for burger enthusiasts.

Go for the fun, offbeat experience of it and order their signature burger "with the works" and crispy fries. It's a cheap thrill - burgers are about $8 - but go off-hours otherwise you'll stand in line. (Another alternative is to call ahead for pick up.)

Also, cash only!

119 West 56th Street
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
