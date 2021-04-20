Extra Buzz at Elevation
Drinking in high altitude is definitely an endurance sport and the folks at Breckenridge Brewery in Summit County, Colorado
really know how to sweeten the odds. Er, make them even more difficult, that is - with their 9% alcohol volume 471 Double IPA. Try having your usual 2 or 3 pints if you're only drinking that ... well, good luck. It's the best tasting beer they have, in my opinion, but it packs a punch. Settle instead for a flight and experience all the goodness that is Breckenridge Brewery without limiting yourself to one.