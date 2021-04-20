Bowles House Museum
Step back into the 1800s when you tour the Bowles House Museum. Thanks to the Westminster Historical Society, this home, located near a smattering of industrial buildings, was preserved and placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was once owned by Edward Bruce Bowles, who drove cattle westward in 1863 and eventually became a homesteader. He was known for breeding fine horses. Besides touring the home, the grounds are well kept and beautiful. But it’s only open for tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment from Dec. 31 through April 20.