Bonaventure Cemetery

Stroll The Garden of Good and Evil Cemetery

This public cemetery is located on a scenic bluff of the Wilmington River, and just a short drive from downtown Savannah.



The cemetery became famous when it was featured in the 1994 novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt.



Whether you're a fan of the book (if you are, then this is a must), or you are looking for some beautiful scenery and sculptures, you should check this place out. This Spanish Long Moss everywhere throughout the cemetery is incredible!



Notable grave sites to visit include Johnny Mercer's and Gracie Waston's.