Bonaventure Cemetery
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
| +1 912-651-6843
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Bonaventure BeautyIf you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious soul food, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. But one of Savannah's best features is the one-of-a-kind Bonaventure Cemetery located on a scenic bluff overlooking the Wilmington River just outside downtown Savannah.
John Berendt's 1994 novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, and the subsequent movie directed by Clint Eastwood, focused on Bonaventure Cemetery—it practically became its own character in the story. On any visit to Savannah, making the short trip to the beautiful Bonaventure Cemetery is a must-do.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Lend Me a Hand
One of the best things to see on any trip to Savannah is the one-of-a-kind Bonaventure Cemetery, located just outside the downtown area. Set on a cliff overlooking the Wilmington River, Bonaventure Cemetery played a large role in John Berendt's famed 1994 novel "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."
The moody, Spanish moss-draped cemetery is definitely worth checking out if you're in Savannah.
almost 7 years ago
Stroll The Garden of Good and Evil Cemetery
This public cemetery is located on a scenic bluff of the Wilmington River, and just a short drive from downtown Savannah.
The cemetery became famous when it was featured in the 1994 novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt.
Whether you're a fan of the book (if you are, then this is a must), or you are looking for some beautiful scenery and sculptures, you should check this place out. This Spanish Long Moss everywhere throughout the cemetery is incredible!
Notable grave sites to visit include Johnny Mercer's and Gracie Waston's.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful Bonaventure Cemetery
Beautiful Savannah has all the charm that characterizes the South: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious soul food, warm-from-the-oven pecan pralines. One of Savannah's best features is the one-of-a-kind Bonaventure Cemetery located on a scenic bluff overlooking the Wilmington River just outside downtown Savannah.
A trip to the beautiful, moody Bonaventure Cemetery is a must on any visit to Savannah.
almost 7 years ago
Most Beautiful Cemetery
I've never seen something so simultaneously haunting and beautiful. The Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah is overflowing with history, but it's the hanging moss and fantastically crafted statues, monuments, and adornments that make this place truly special. I never thought a cemetery could be so picturesque and peaceful.