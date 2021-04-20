Where are you going?
Bonaventure Cemetery

330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
Website
| +1 912-651-6843
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Bonaventure Beauty

If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious soul food, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. But one of Savannah's best features is the one-of-a-kind Bonaventure Cemetery located on a scenic bluff overlooking the Wilmington River just outside downtown Savannah.

John Berendt's 1994 novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, and the subsequent movie directed by Clint Eastwood, focused on Bonaventure Cemetery—it practically became its own character in the story. On any visit to Savannah, making the short trip to the beautiful Bonaventure Cemetery is a must-do.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Lend Me a Hand

One of the best things to see on any trip to Savannah is the one-of-a-kind Bonaventure Cemetery, located just outside the downtown area. Set on a cliff overlooking the Wilmington River, Bonaventure Cemetery played a large role in John Berendt's famed 1994 novel "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."

The moody, Spanish moss-draped cemetery is definitely worth checking out if you're in Savannah.
Todd Stern
almost 7 years ago

Stroll The Garden of Good and Evil Cemetery

This public cemetery is located on a scenic bluff of the Wilmington River, and just a short drive from downtown Savannah.

The cemetery became famous when it was featured in the 1994 novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt.

Whether you're a fan of the book (if you are, then this is a must), or you are looking for some beautiful scenery and sculptures, you should check this place out. This Spanish Long Moss everywhere throughout the cemetery is incredible!

Notable grave sites to visit include Johnny Mercer's and Gracie Waston's.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Beautiful Bonaventure Cemetery

Beautiful Savannah has all the charm that characterizes the South: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious soul food, warm-from-the-oven pecan pralines. One of Savannah's best features is the one-of-a-kind Bonaventure Cemetery located on a scenic bluff overlooking the Wilmington River just outside downtown Savannah.

John Berendt's 1994 novel "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," and the subsequent movie directed by Clint Eastwood, focused on Bonaventure Cemetery—it practically became its own character in the story.

A trip to the beautiful, moody Bonaventure Cemetery is a must on any visit to Savannah.
Sam Nulton
almost 7 years ago

Most Beautiful Cemetery

I've never seen something so simultaneously haunting and beautiful. The Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah is overflowing with history, but it's the hanging moss and fantastically crafted statues, monuments, and adornments that make this place truly special. I never thought a cemetery could be so picturesque and peaceful.

