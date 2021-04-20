Boccadasse
via Boccadasse
Walk the Corso Italia to BoccadasseIf you have a gorgeously sunny afternoon, walk the Corso Italia to the small fishing village of Boccadasse, still considered to be part of Genoa. About an hour's walk from central town, this seaside stroll will take you past black stone beaches, children's parks, and countless bars and restaurants enjoying the beautiful sea views. When you arrive, make sure to roll up your pants and step in the water, as the sea spray alone is said to have healing properties.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
A Fishing Village in the City
Boccadasse is at the edges of Genoa, but it fosters the completely different feeling of a little fishing village. The tiny beach, ice cream shops, and little bars create a holiday mood even if you can only visit for a few hours.