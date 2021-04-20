Blue Lagoon Beach
Jalan Raya Padang Bai, Antiga, Manggis, Antiga, Karangasem, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
+62 363 41762
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 3pm
Lazy Day at the Blue LagoonBlue Lagoon Beach is a small but beautiful beach with clear water and white sand a couple of minutes walk past the end of Padang Bai’s main strip. When the tide is in there is hardly any beach at all so you have to time your day accordingly, but there are also a few little restaurants where you can sit and hang out if you happen to arrive when the tide is high. There are a few hawkers but they are usually pretty nice if you don’t want to buy anything, although if it’s a slow day they might just hang around for a chat.
Snorkling is really lovely at the Blue Lagoon, but do be aware the tides can be strong.
The stairs going down to the beach are pretty steep but you can stop to admire the view and catch your breath on the way back up.