Blind Tiger Pub 36-38 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 2am

Blind Tiger Pub When Charleston’s Blind Tiger opened in the late 1980s—long after Prohibition ended—its name, a phrase synonymous with “speakeasy,” lent the Broad Street bar a delightfully naughty air. Not that the joint needs more atmosphere. The building, which dates back to 1803, has the vibe of an old Irish bar, with big front windows, dark wood, the damp smell of years of spilled beer. But walk through the doors in back and you'll find a tree-shaded, sun-dappled patio full of architectural ruins and kitted out with a few firepits for cool evenings. That handy backyard bar means you can stay in the fresh air and not venture inside for refills. Alas, the blissful al fresco scene is slightly marred by the inclusion of a television over the bar. (With college football enjoying nearly the same status of religion in the Holy City, only the fanciest cocktail bars can avoid having the game on in these parts).