Blé Sucré
7 Rue Antoine Vollon
| +33 1 43 40 77 73
Sun 7am - 1:30pm
Tue - Sat 7am - 7:30pm
The Best Croissant in Paris (or the World?)We'd heard that Blé Sucré makes the best croissants in Paris; so, of course, we had to check it out. They were absolute magic heaven: a bit crackly on the outside, with moist, delicate wisps of buttery pastry on the inside. The chocolate croissant was equally amazing. We ate it outside with an espresso. Go on a weekday at lunchtime when there's virtually no line. Be prepared to wait during the weekends.
over 6 years ago
Blé Sucré
Madeleines, macarons, croissants!
about 6 years ago
Best Croissants at Ble Sucre
I am ever on the hunt for the perfect croissant. When I read that this pastry shop (which happened to be close to where I was staying) possibly had the best in all of Paris, I had to investigate. It was a cute cafe with a line out the door - which isn't saying much since it's a tiny cafe. The croissants were excellent, though they don't stand out in my mind as the all-time best. I didn't get them fresh out of the oven though. The coffee isn't the best, maybe get your pastry to go and enjoy them with a superior cup of coffee elsewhere.
Overall, the neighborhood is pleasant and the cafe is worth visiting if you're in the area.
