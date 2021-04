Blackstone Restaurant & Brewery 2312 Clifton Ave, Nashville, TN 37209, USA

A Pioneer in the Local Craft Beer Scene Kent Taylor co-founded Blackstone Brewery with Stephanie Weins in 1994, long before the current craft beer boom. After 17 years in the business, Blackstone opened a new brewing facility and bottling operation two years ago. So in addition to finding this beer on tap, you can look for bottled beers in stores including the Nut Brown Ale and St. Charles Porter. The photo here was taken at Blackstone's brewpub on West End Ave.