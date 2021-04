Missoula's Finest Pie Experience

The best pizza in Missoula, and possibly Montana , can be found in the brick ovens of Bob Marshall's Biga Pizza. Seasonal, local ingredients, artisan cheeses and meats meld together atop a perfectly crispy, homemade sourdough crust creating one deliciously round delight. Create your own pizza masterpiece with their extensive list of ingredients or try a Biga Pizza custom creation, such as the Sweet Potato, Bacon and Maple Chipotle pizza. A crown jewel of Missoula, Bob Marshall's Biga Pizza creates delicious round masterpieces not to be missed!