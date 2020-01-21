Berlin Cathedral Church
Berliner Dom | Berlin CathedralThis immense—some might say immodest—neo-baroque cathedral opposite the former Royal Palace nods architecturally to St. Peter’s in Rome and served as the family church of the Hohenzollern dynasty up until 1918. The current building was completed in 1905 and has an interior every bit as dramatic as the outside. An outsize main hall features an ostentatious baptismal font, a mosaic by Guido Reni, and one of the largest organs in Germany, with more than 7,000 pipes. The crypt hosts almost a hundred burial monuments containing the remains of Hohenzollern royals and Prussian kings, notably Friedrich I and Sophie Charlotte. It's worth the climb to the upper dome, accessed via 270 steps, for memorable views across the adjacent Museum Island and beyond.
The Berliner Dom
The Berliner Dom is a Baroque Cathedral located on an island in the River Spree, also known as the Museum Island. It was severely damaged during World War II, but reconstruction began only in 1975. One of the most interesting items in the richly decorated interior of the church is the reconstructed pipe organ, built by Wilhelm Sauer.
Angels of Berlin
The Berliner Dom is one of of those stunners, with a history going back to 1451. Head in and go all the way to the top of the dome to get a bird's eye view of the city. But don't miss the crypt below.
Berliner Dom at Night
The stunning, mixed-style architectural beauty that is the Berliner Dom is perhaps best viewed at night. After darkness descends on the city and the lights illuminate the emerald domes of the church, located on Museum Island in the Mitte borough, one may lose some of the other details of the facade but the building takes on its most reverent yet unpretentious mask. See it during the day but definitely don't miss it during the nacht!
Berlin Highlights
Berlin is another of my favorite cities that I have visited. Even though this is a large city, it was one that was easy to navigate and fun to get lost in.
Berliner Dom Cathedral Ceiling
Nearly overdosing on museums on Berlin's Museum Island, I ran from the Pergamon into the sanctuary of the wonderfully-named Lustgarten. The lawn was littered with people picnicking, playing frisbee and just generally enjoying the sunny September afternoon. There stood the Berlinder Dom Cathedral. Tough to miss it. I wandered right in and was rewarded with one of the most beautiful ceilings I've encountered in my travels. What to do in Berlin for Fun: http://bit.ly/18OBQPT
Berlin Cathedral
While I am not very religious, I was raised Lutheran, and the Berlin Cathedral is a Lutheran Church so I felt right at home! The church itself is absolutely gorgeous, but the best part of our tour that day was getting to hear an organ recital by the cathedral's organist! My great-grandfather was a part of the Wurlitzer group, so of course I thought about him and how much he would have loved hearing the organ play.
See Berlin from the Berliner Dom Walkway
Not for those with weak lungs! Ascend 270 steps into the heights of the Berliner Dom and you will be rewarded with this view from the dome walkway. Descend into the depths afterwards to roam the Hohenzollern Crypt, featuring tombs and burial monuments of historic importance.