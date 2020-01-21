Berlin Cathedral Church

Berliner Dom at Night

The stunning, mixed-style architectural beauty that is the Berliner Dom is perhaps best viewed at night. After darkness descends on the city and the lights illuminate the emerald domes of the church, located on Museum Island in the Mitte borough, one may lose some of the other details of the facade but the building takes on its most reverent yet unpretentious mask. See it during the day but definitely don't miss it during the nacht!