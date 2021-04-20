Beach Road and Coastline
Hilo, HI, HI, USA
Hawaii LightLiving in Honolulu, nothing feels better than to leave the City for a few days; even if it means heading to the North Shore of Oahu or another island for a short reprieve.
On this particular occasion, I booked a ticket to the Big Island of Hawaii; my first time off work in five months. After the rush to the airport, my delayed flight casually took off for the short island hop. On our decent down the coastline of the Big Island, into Hilo, I realized the flight wasn't delayed—but perfectly timed with the sinking sun. I had a brilliant glimpse of what the windward side of the Island has to offer: GREEN.
The sun rays shone through the clouds on a patch of tropical farmland that could have been Ireland with its super-saturated landscape and cliffs into the ocean.
I spent the last of my three-day mini vacation driving through this lush landscape. It is green for a reason, and I was rained on nearly my entire drive down this side of the island and back to the Hilo airport.