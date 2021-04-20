Bayside Marketplace
401 Biscayne Blvd #2305, Miami, FL 33132, USA
| +1 305-381-8972
Photo courtesy of Visit Florida
To Market, To MarketJust minutes from PAMM, this festive downtown Miami marketplace is on Biscayne Bay. Take a stroll, rent a charter boat, or simply practice your photography skills, as the views along the bay are breathtaking, especially at sunset. Restaurants range from a Bavarian beer hall to a seafood bar and grill to a Cuban hot spot. To truly soak in the Miami music spirit, venture here in the evening for the free concerts. Expect crowds when there’s gorgeous weather (since this is Miami, that would be most days), but you will still be able to find some open space to take in the scene.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bayside Marketplace
Bayside Marketplace is a large waterfront shopping, entertainment and dining area located in Downtown Miami. The marketplace has a lot of attractions and activities. Being in the Bayfront, you will see the bridge to Port of Miami, across the street is the American Airlines Arena, Freedom Tower and Bayfront Park. In the Bayside Market, there's a variety of restaurants, including Mangos, the signature eatery owned by Miami local and Latin Superstar, Gloria Estefan. Additionally, there is live entertainment in the center of the pavilion on a nightly basis. At Bayside, charter a private boat for a day cruise or join a party boat tour to get an up-close look at Star Island, which is home to Rosie, O'Donnell, Ricky Martin and the home filmed in for the movie Scarface.
almost 7 years ago
Miami Dance Cruise
You may have experienced a party bus, but how about a party boat? It is a fun, all ages experience with great music and a bar on board.