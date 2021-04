Bayside Marketplace is a large waterfront shopping, entertainment and dining area located in Downtown Miami . The marketplace has a lot of attractions and activities. Being in the Bayfront, you will see the bridge to Port of Miami , across the street is the American Airlines Arena, Freedom Tower and Bayfront Park. In the Bayside Market, there's a variety of restaurants, including Mangos, the signature eatery owned by Miami local and Latin Superstar, Gloria Estefan. Additionally, there is live entertainment in the center of the pavilion on a nightly basis. At Bayside, charter a private boat for a day cruise or join a party boat tour to get an up-close look at Star Island, which is home to Rosie, O'Donnell, Ricky Martin and the home filmed in for the movie Scarface.