Bauhaus Archive Museum of Design

As a fan of design, for me a trip to Germany would not be complete without a pilgrimage to the Bauhaus Archive. Located in Potsdammer Platz, the Archive and Museum is housed in a building designed by Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius. The collection demonstrates a wide range of art disciplines practiced at the Bauhaus between 1919 and 1930, including architecture, furniture, ceramics, photography, and metal works. And works by such artists as Wassily Kandinsky, Josef Albers, and Paul Klee, just to name a few. Seeing the collection as a whole, you get an impressive overview of the philosophies and aesthetics of the Bauhaus movement, of the focus of form following function. László Moholy-Nagy photograms were particularly spectacular. The recorded tour is recommended to experience additional insights about the history and background of specific pieces, as well as some of the movements and inspirations behind the Bauhaus designs. Note that it is closed on Tuesdays.