Bardot [CLOSED]
3456 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
| +1 305-576-5570
Music at BardotNestled in midtown Miami, Bardot is a lounge that locals love due to its low-key vibe and speakeasy-like setting. The lounge feels more like someone's home than a bar, with bookshelves lining the walls, filled with random items and stacks of coffee table books.
While Bardot offers VIP bottle service, it also brings live music to the living room-like setting, letting concertgoers get up close to the acts, followed by a DJ dance party.
The best part? After a late night out, you can hop next door to sister restaurant Gigi for Korean barbecue. Pork buns and cornbread, anyone?