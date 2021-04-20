Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bardot [CLOSED]

3456 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Website
| +1 305-576-5570
Music at Bardot Miami Florida United States

Music at Bardot

Nestled in midtown Miami, Bardot is a lounge that locals love due to its low-key vibe and speakeasy-like setting. The lounge feels more like someone's home than a bar, with bookshelves lining the walls, filled with random items and stacks of coffee table books.

While Bardot offers VIP bottle service, it also brings live music to the living room-like setting, letting concertgoers get up close to the acts, followed by a DJ dance party.

The best part? After a late night out, you can hop next door to sister restaurant Gigi for Korean barbecue. Pork buns and cornbread, anyone?
By Lane Nieset , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points