Bar Cordano

Hemingway Would Have Been at Home Here: Bar CordanoIn a rush to make it to the Monastery of San Francisco in historic downtown Lima, I almost missed this place. The bar is located on a corner, behind wood and glass doors. "Hemingway" was my first thought as I passed in a rush—I knew I had to come back, and I did.
Inside this historic bar with a Spanish atmosphere is a place I imagine Hem would have felt comfortable to drink a rum or brandy and contemplate his prose. The floors are tiled with a comfortable amount of grit. Behind the bar are rows of liquor showcased by a ceiling mirror. On the bar is a large espresso machine and a meat carving station for ham or chicken sandwiches. The waiters are dressed in black and white uniforms. The ceilings rise tall. And on the wall: black-and-white pictures of bull fights.