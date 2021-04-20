Hiking in Los Alamos, NM

After a visit to Bandelier National Monument, where you can climb up ladders into ancient cave homes, you find yourself spotting yet more cave homes all along the walls of canyons in the area. This photo, taken in Lower Water Canyon, is typical of the cavates used by the ancient Puebloan people who lived in northern New Mexico over 800 years ago. The scooped-out walls on either side of the triangular cave were once the back walls of homes. The trail in Water Canyon leads up to the top of a ridge over volcanic rock called tuff. In spite of its name, it's quite soft, and centuries of foot travel has caused the path to become a deep groove. From the ridge, the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and the Rio Grande Valley can be seen in a magnificent view.