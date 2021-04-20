Where are you going?
Bairro do Avillez

R. Nova da Trindade 18, 1200-303 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 583 0290
Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

The latest from the man who is probably Portugal’s most famous chef, José Avillez (of two-Michelin-starred Belcanto), Bairro de Avillez does it all. Upon entry, guests are greeted by a traditional Portuguese taberna, where cheese, charcuterie, and Avillez’s take on traditional petiscos (finger foods) fuel a festive atmosphere. Further inside, you’ll find Páteo, a seafood-focused food court for classic Portuguese dishes, and Beco, a hidden restaurant that offers a gourmet menu alongside sexy cabaret shows. Plan to spend the night here.
By Kevin Raub , AFAR Local Expert

Andrea Pardo
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago

Our Uber driver one evening told recommended a few places to us, but mentioned that before leaving Lisbon we must try one of José Avillez's restaurants. We didn't make a reservation and had an hour long wait at Taberna but decided to wait for our table—it was most certainly worth the wait. The casual laid-back atmosphere was bustling on a Thursday night. Our server offered excellent service and recommendations—highly suggest trying the “ALFACINHA” with crispy cod, beef croquettas and the cheese and charcuterie board

