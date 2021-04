Bairro do Avillez

Our Uber driver one evening told recommended a few places to us, but mentioned that before leaving Lisbon we must try one of José Avillez's restaurants. We didn't make a reservation and had an hour long wait at Taberna but decided to wait for our table—it was most certainly worth the wait. The casual laid-back atmosphere was bustling on a Thursday night. Our server offered excellent service and recommendations—highly suggest trying the “ALFACINHA” with crispy cod, beef croquettas and the cheese and charcuterie board