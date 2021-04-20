BA Wine Bar do Bairro Alto
R. da Rosa 107, 1200-382 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 346 1182
Tue - Sun 6pm - 11pm
BA Wine Bar do Bairro AltoWine-and-cheese bars are ubiquitous in Lisbon and most follow the same formula: Taste a few wines, order your favorite by the glass, and pair it with a plate of snacks. The beloved BA Wine Bar do Bairro Alto is no different in that regard, but its similarities end there. Its intimate, friendly service doesn’t feel touristy at all—a rare thing in otherwise nightlife-heavy Bairro Alto—and its discerningly sourced wines, cheeses, and charcuterie (black-pork presunto, a tasty ham), all of which come from artisanal producers, will floor you. For these reasons and more, this place is always packed; don’t even think about showing up without a reservation. In fact, you should consider making a reservation two weeks before you plan to go.
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago
Our last dinner in Lisbon was an unforgettable experience. BA Wine Bar do Bairro Alto is a tiny tiny wine-focused shop serving well of course wine and delectable wine and charcuterie platters. We were lucky to grab a table late in the evening, being warned that there are no 'hot dishes' served there we were ready to dive in for an education on wine and meat and cheese to accompany. The staff are so attentive and the wines are exceptional. We began our dinner by stating the characteristics in wine that we preferred and one of the owners walked us through several wine tastings until we found the one we liked best. Our monstrous platter came out and exceeded any expectations anyone could have of charcuterie or cheese (and the homemade jams were absolutely incredible). Once we finished our first generous glass of wine we began tastings again until we chose a second glass. The owners again walked us through wines based on our individual preferences in such a thorough matter—it was a delight. We were remarkably full after our wine and platter. My friend decided to buy a couple bottles of wine to bring home. As we chatted with the owners he brought out a bottle of Port to end the meal of which he gifted us the rest of the bottle to take back to our hotel to enjoy. I would make a trip back to Lisbon even if just to have another meal at BA Wine Bar.