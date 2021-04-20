Church of São Domingos

The Church of São Domingos, originally built in the 13th century, is a mix of architectural styles and periods, thanks in part to extensive rebuilding after two natural disasters: an earthquake in 1755 and a fire in 1959. Outside on the square, a Star of David memorializes another tragic event in the church's history: the massacre of converted Jews in 1506, an incident triggered by anti-Semitism and heightened panic over a drought and a plague.