Church of São Domingos
Largo São Domingos, 1150-320 Lisboa, Portugal
+351 21 342 8275
Photo by Egon Bömsc / age fotostock
Church of São DomingosAnother Lisbon survivor, the baroque Church of São Domingos not only stood its ground during the 1755 earthquake, but also endured a bloody anti-Semitic massacre in 1506 and a devastating fire in 1959. The gorgeous cathedral, which dates back to 1241, is not without its scars, however—its interior is rife with gouged pillars, decrepit walls, and battered sculptures, all of which look even more ethereal when lit by a sea of candles. It feels like a house of worship in constant mourning, and will leave you in a very different mood than most other churches. If you can stomach it, stop outside at the Star of David memorial, which honors the hundreds of Jews that were killed in the 1506 Easter Slaughter.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Church of São Domingos
The Church of São Domingos, originally built in the 13th century, is a mix of architectural styles and periods, thanks in part to extensive rebuilding after two natural disasters: an earthquake in 1755 and a fire in 1959. Outside on the square, a Star of David memorializes another tragic event in the church's history: the massacre of converted Jews in 1506, an incident triggered by anti-Semitism and heightened panic over a drought and a plague.