Pestana Palace Lisboa

When the Marquis de Valle Flôr commissioned the Pestana Palace in the 19th century, he hired Europe’s most talented artisans to re-create the frescoed ceilings, hand-painted tiles, and delicate plasterwork he’d seen in Paris. Today, the hotel, in a quiet residential area near the historic Belém district, is just as fashionably ornate, attracting boldface names such as Madonna and the king of Spain. Guests are welcome to wander the palm-dotted gardens, which along with the hotel have been designated a national monument. Rooms feature antiques, artwork, and lavish fabrics, and the four royal suites also offer views of the Tagus River.