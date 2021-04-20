Padrão dos Descobrimentos

Discovering the Discoveries in Belem

One of the most impressive monuments in the Lisbon area is located on the banks of the Tejo River in Belem. While it is not a UNESCO World Heritage site like its nearby neighbors Belem Tower and Jerenimos Monastery, it is a very commanding presence in this history laden area.



The monument overlooks the Golden Gate replica, the 25th de Abril Bridge, and faces The huge Christo Rei Statue across the river.



It is only fitting that Prince Henry the Navigator sits at the helm of this ode to Portuguese explorers and others who contributed to Portugal's Golden Age of Discovery.



While you are there, make sure to stop by the Feitoria Restaurant, (located in the Altis Hotel) for a lovely glass of Portuguese wine or a delightful lunch with a view. The food is wonderful.