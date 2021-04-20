Where are you going?
Pousada de Lisboa

Praça do Comércio 31-34, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 040 7640
Pousada de Lisboa Lisboa Portugal
Pousada de Lisboa

The Pestana Hotel Group has a knack for turning historical properties into luxe hotels; the Pousada de Lisboa is no exception. Situated on Lisbon’s grandest square, the Praça do Comércio, the 90-room property inhabits the elegant former home of the Ministry of Internal Administration. Furnishings combine clean, modern lines with ornate wall moulding and a neutral color scheme dominated by pale greens and whites. Choose one of the mezzanine rooms for views of São Jorge Castle; the high-ceilinged Suite Praça do Comércio offers sweeping vistas of the square and River Tagus from two large windows. The hotel’s RIB Beef & Wine restaurant caters to the expense account crowd, specializing in premium cuts of meat aged for 14, 28, or 60 days and served with a regional touch: Lodosa piquillo peppers. There’s also an indoor pool lined with loungers, and a spa offering a full range of treatments, including a body scrub inspired by the scents of Madeira and the Algarve.
By Ratha Tep

Jenna Scatena
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Riverfront Views at Lisbon's Beautiful Pousada de Lisboa

Stay in the new 90-room Pousada de Lisboa for riverfront views and artwork on loan from local museums. Cruisers, watch for new routes heading to Portugal in 2016: A new terminal—outfitted with a rooftop restaurant and a smattering of boutiques—is slated to open at the Port of Lisbon in late 2016. This appeared in the Jan/Feb 2016 issue.

