Aristides

Avenue Arístides Villanueva, simply known as Aristides by the locals, is Mendoza 's main nightlife drag. Lined with bars, Irish pubs, restaurants, dance clubs and hostels, Aristides is where all the action happens. In warm weather months, crowds flock to the outdoor tables lining the sidewalk. It's a great option for bar hopping and getting a dose of the late-night Mendocenan culture.