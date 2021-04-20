Auditorio Guelaguetza
Carr. Internacional, Area sin Asignacion de Nombre de Colonia, 68070 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
+52 951 135 3690
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Celebrating Oaxaca's Cultural DiversityHeld every year during the last two weeks of July, the Guelaguetza festival highlights Oaxaca's diversity. Representatives of the different ethnic groups of Oaxaca state perform their traditional folk dances and throw items to the crowd that are representative of their region - bread, fruit, baskets...
The main presentation takes place in the auditorium on the hill overlooking Oaxaca city, but there are events going on in town and in the surrounding villages as well. You can buy tickets through Ticketmaster Mexico, or get free access to the back section of the auditorium (but line up several hours in advance).