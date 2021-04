Burgundy fare in the Paris's Marais

If you are looking for beef bourguignon in Paris Au Bourguignon Du Marais is the spot for you. This beautifully designed little restaurant is in a very touristy ara but has excellent food and service and of course, lots of Burgundy wines too! The frites are exceptional, but it is hard to find a bad fry in Paris. It is perfect for lunch while you are out wandering around this beautiful area of Paris.