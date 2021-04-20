Where are you going?
Aquarium of Genoa

Ponte Spinola, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
| +39 010 23451
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 8pm

Overpriced (and under-delivered)

Although it touts itself as one of the largest aquariums in Europe, personally I find the aquarium to be incredibly overpriced by Genoa standards (at 23 euro for an adult ticket, I was expecting greatness), and more importantly, quite sad. With just a few exhibits and even fewer animals, it doesn't make for any sort of real 'wow' afternoon.

But, with small children, and on a really rainy or cold winter day, it can provide a great indoor entertainment option. And starting in May, a new exhibit on beluga whales is set to open - so hopefully that will breathe some new life into the space.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

