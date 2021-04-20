Anderson House - The Society of the Cincinnati

Anderson House
Built between 1902 and 1905 along the now-famous Embassy Row, this 50-room Beaux Arts mansion was the winter residence of Ambassador Larz Anderson III, a career American diplomat, and his wife Isabel Weld Perkins, an author, Red Cross volunteer, and nurse. They used the home to entertain D.C. and the world's social and political elite. After Larz's death in 1937, Isabel gave the house to the Society of the Cincinatti, an organization comprised of descendants of American Revolutionary War officers, of which Larz had been a faithful member. Since then, the house has served as the Society's headquarters. Guided tours explore the first and second floors with the eclectic collection of fine and decorative arts primarily from their European and Asian travels (he was Ambassador to Belgium and Japan) and historic artifacts and relics commemorating the American Revolution and the Society.