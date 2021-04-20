Amigo
Amigo Mansion, 79A Wong Nai Chung Rd, Happy Valley, Hong Kong
+852 2577 2202
Photo by Hugo Poon/Flickr
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 12am
A Hong Kong Dining InstitutionSince opening in 1967, Amigo is beloved by locals...and the generation after them, known affectionately as the "restaurant with the golden sun". Renowned for classic decor (think velvet, Italian tiles and high-backed chairs) and great service from tuxedo-clad staff, Amigo's resilience in the fickle Hong Kong dining world continues to win old and new fans over with their take on classic French fare with dishes like Bisque D'Escargot, lamb chops and Foie Gras.
This restaurant is a favorite among the romantics, so reserve a table and open a bottle of wine to mark that special birthday or anniversary. Have the live band perform his/her favorite song and you're all set.