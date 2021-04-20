Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amigo

Amigo Mansion, 79A Wong Nai Chung Rd, Happy Valley, Hong Kong
+852 2577 2202
A Hong Kong Dining Institution Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 12am

A Hong Kong Dining Institution

Since opening in 1967, Amigo is beloved by locals...and the generation after them, known affectionately as the "restaurant with the golden sun". Renowned for classic decor (think velvet, Italian tiles and high-backed chairs) and great service from tuxedo-clad staff, Amigo's resilience in the fickle Hong Kong dining world continues to win old and new fans over with their take on classic French fare with dishes like Bisque D'Escargot, lamb chops and Foie Gras.

This restaurant is a favorite among the romantics, so reserve a table and open a bottle of wine to mark that special birthday or anniversary. Have the live band perform his/her favorite song and you're all set.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points